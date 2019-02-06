New Montgomery ordinance includes penalties for celebratory gunfire

It shall be unlawful for any person to fire or discharge, or cause to be fired or discharged, including celebratory discharge, any pistol, gun, cannon or anything of like kind or character in the city without having obtained permission of the chief of police, who shall designate the place where such firing may be done, or within a facility that is designed and constructed specifically for the safe discharge of firearms. Any such facility shall be permitted and licensed in compliance with all municipal, state and federal authorities having jurisdiction, and subject to noise ordinance modifications.