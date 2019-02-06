Morgan County leaders give more than $1 million to the wrong people

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - More than $1 million has been sent to the wrong people in Morgan County. A couple years ago computer software was changed and the sales tax distribution the county commission sent various agencies was wrong.
The Morgan County School District received about $400,000 more than they should have and now they need to pay all the money back.
Decatur's School District is still owed $800,000 and Hartselle School District is owed $300,000. It's important to know that all of the money called into question is from sales tax.
We talked with the superintendent of Morgan County Schools and he says he was told there was an increase and he saw more money in the account and didn’t think anything of it. He says they have a three month reserve and will be able to re-pay all of the money.
"We're an $87 million operation and so over a period of a couple years. $400,000 is not something that we'd find a significant increase to that, so we're not able to notice it immediately. It wasn't like a huge windfall for Morgan County Schools,” said Bill W. Hopkins Jr.
Schools are not the only government agencies impacted. The Priceville city council needs to repay $280,000. Somerville owes $87,000. The town of Eva needs to repay $120,000. The Morgan County Fire Department needs to return $125,000 and the county commission needs to return $100,000.
The chairman of the Morgan County Commission says he’s letting everyone know what they owe.
