Morgan County Humane Society running out of money, facing closure

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) - The Morgan County Humane Society is running out of money. Leaders with the shelter say they have less than one month’s spending money left in their account and could close at the end of February.
Cages that were once full of barking dogs and excited cats are now empty. “It’s pretty bad when you can’t pay the bills and keep the doors open," said shelter director Robyn Purdy.
The humane society director told WAFF 48 there is around $1,300 worth of bills this month, which will wipe them clean.
The shelter first opened its doors nearly 6 years ago. It’s the only no kill shelter in Morgan County.
Robyn Purdy began working towards opening the shelter 16 years ago. When asked how the shelter ran out of money she said because they rely on funding from everyday people through donations or volunteerism. “Our funding comes from the public, and if we’re lucky every now and then we’ll get a spare grant. Usually it’s from $500 to $1000, and we just make ends meet,” said Purdy.
Unlike the Morgan County Animal Shelter which is funded by the county commission, everything at the Humane Society from the food, to the cages, fencing and staff is all donated and operated by volunteers.
“Nobody gets a paycheck. This is all for the animals," said Purdy.
As of the beginning of February, there are three horses and one dog left. Since they saw this coming, they’ve been able to get most animals adopted or simply stopped taking them in.
If you’d like to get in contact with the shelter, they have a new email: mcountyhs@gmail.com.
