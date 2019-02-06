Man sought after safe stolen from Madison hotel

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Madison police are asking the public’s help identifying a person of interest.
Police say the man stole a safe from Best Western on Madison Boulevard on Jan. 19. According to police, he entered the office area, placed an object over the camera to obstruct the view, and took a fire safe from underneath a desk. The offender then left the office with the safe and loaded it into his vehicle, according to police.
The offender appears to be approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and around 250 pounds. He appears to wear glasses and is between 50-60 years old. He drove away in what appeared to be a possible green Ford Explorer with a utility trailer attached.
If you recognize him, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. Your tip could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.