Madison City School officials address violence rumors that resulted in the cancellation of a high school basketball game last week

MADISON, AL (WAFF) -Today, Madison City school officials and Madison City Police spoke about rumors of violence that swirled around last week, resulting in the cancellation of a high school basketball game last week.
Officials said the threats of violence were made by two ninth-grade students last Thursday. The threats stemmed from an athletic rivalry between Bob Jones and Columbia High School.
The details of the threats made were not disclosed.
Madison City School’s superintendent, Robby Parker just said social media played a role intensifying false rumors and allegations. He said no students were harmed.
He assured parents and the community that he alongside school resource officers and Madison City Police had a handle on the threats Thursday and the students who made them.
Parker said the game will not be made up.
