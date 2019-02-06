Locust Fork student raising money for service dog

LOCUST FORK, AL (WBRC) - A community right now is helping a 14-year-old in Blount County with a life-saving purchase.
Madison Roy is a student at Locust Fork. She has a rare form of epilepsy that has turned her life upside down.
Madison is not allowed to do anything by herself. If she needs to shower, use the restroom or just walk down the hallway, someone needs to be with her. At home, Barbara keeps a watchful eye on Madison and at school she has a travel buddy so she is never alone.
Madison’s mother, Barbara, says having a service dog will help her gain some independence.
Barbara says Madison has four different types of seizures and the dog will be able to sense when they are about to happen. When the dog first spots a sign of trouble it will alert Madison and her parents.
“If he signals it’s a grandma seizure she knows to get down and get to a safe place or if it’s just going to be a light, upper body seizure ," said Barbara. “It will also tell her if she is dehydrated because if your body dehydrates you have a higher chance of having a seizure.”
Once Madison receives her service dog she will be able to regain a sense of normalcy in life.
“This would kind of give her her life back,” said Barbara. “She would be able to go to the restroom by herself and shower without someone in the room.”
Madison’s dog will be ready for pickup on April 8. The cost for the dog is $45,000, but the Roy family also has to pay for travel cost to Florida to pick up the dog, stay for three weeks for training as well as life and health insurance on the dog. The full costs totals up to $75,000.
The Blount County community is coming together to help raise those funds. An account has been setup at Hometown Bank and anyone is able to make donations towards the service dog.
“Anyone can walk into any Hometown Bank and say, ‘This money is for Madison Roy’s seizure dog’ and then that money will be put into her account," explained Barbara.
As of Monday night, $62,000 has been raised.
“She is excited. She feels like she is going to be able to lead a normal life and that’s what we want for her,” said Barbara.
To learn more about Jeavons Syndrome, click here.
