Limestone Commission using sheriff budget to pay for Dept. of Labor agreement

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is losing $50 thousand, and it’s unclear where in the budget it will come from.
The county commission’s office stated Tuesday that sheriff’s office funds will pay for an agreement with the United States Department of Labor, an agreement which requires the commission to pay 126 sheriff’s office employees $49,968.52 in back pay for overtime.
Limestone County Administrator Pam Ball said the money will likely be drawn from the “salaries and wages” line item of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office budget, funded at $2,437,822 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
She said every dollar of the “salaries and wages” is used to pay employees. However, she said the retirement of longer tenured (and thus more expensive) employees would likely provide the funds needed pay for the agreement.
“That creates an unknown variable in the salaries and wages line item, meaning there is the possibility of what is currently budgeted can cover the amount owed,” Ball said in an email.
She said the smaller salaries of the less tenured new hires would free up money in the budget and the loss of funds should not impact staffing.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Stephen Young said the retirement of senior law enforcement officers is fairly common.
“The last couple of years we’ve had a lot of retirees. We’ve had a lot of people retire, I believe in one case after 40 years, some 30 years, and some high level positions, and we anticipate more that even this year,” he said.
“Turnover isn’t necessarily good in respect that you sometimes lose some valuable experience and knowledge. It is good in terms of what it does from the budget and getting some new people in and giving opportunities, job opportunities to people in our community, especially young people."
It’s unclear if the salaries of less tenured employees will cover the agreement’s costs. Ball said any leftover sheriff’s office funds at the end of the fiscal year would also contribute.
The overall Limestone County Sheriff’s Office budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year is more than $4.5 million. The commission will learn if it needs to provide additional funding to cover the agreement’s costs at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2019.
