Jurors weigh whether Marc Stone should get death or life in prison for double murder

Krista was 32 when she was strangled to death in the couple’s home on Chicamauga Trail in February of 2013. Stone then went to the bedroom of his seven-year-old son, Zachary, and choked him until he started convulsing. He then drowned the little boy in the bathtub and placed both bodies in bed together. In the morning, he dressed his two daughters, who were in the house at the time of the killings but left unharmed, and drove to Leeds, AL, dropping the girls off at his parents’ house. Then he drove to the Leeds Police Department and confessed.