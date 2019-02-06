Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist immigrant victims of domestic violence

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $47,792 grant to support a Huntsville-based nonprofit agency that provides aid specifically for domestic violence victims from other countries who now reside in the state.
The grant will help AshaKiran continue operating its crisis hotline, shelter and other services for victims.
“Victims of domestic violence deserve caring and professional assistance, regardless of their background,” Ivey said in a news release. “I commend AshaKiran for its efforts to make resources available to those who may not traditionally utilize social services due to cultural or language barriers.”
Volunteers formed the organization in 2006 to offer culturally specific social services and support to South Asian ethnic minorities who, according to organization officials, tend not to utilize social services due to cultural and language barriers. AshaKiran has since expanded services to assist victims with origins in China, Africa, the Middle East, South America and Europe.
The organization also offers community outreach events and works with the state’s domestic violence shelters and sexual assault assistance programs to help them address language and cultural issues that are sometimes a barrier to serving victims.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
“Gov. Ivey and I commend the work being done by organizations like AshaKiran that provide a vital part of the recovery process for those who have suffered abuse,” ADECA director Kenneth Boswell said. “The services offered by AshaKiran help bridge cultural or language barriers and provide victims with access to these important services.”
Ivey notified Chakravarthy Devarapalli, chair of the organization’s board, that the grant has been approved.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.