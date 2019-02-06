Fisher Price recalls 44,000 Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers

The product could possibly continue running after releasing the pedal

By Tresia Bowles | February 6, 2019 at 5:49 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 8:11 AM

(KPLC) - Fisher Price is voluntarily recalling the Fisher-Price® Power Wheels® Barbie® Dream Camper, according to the service.mattel website and CPSC.

The vehicle was designed for children aged three to seven years to operate with batteries, the company says. The product could possibly continue running after releasing the pedal.

The model number affected is: FRC29

Fisher Price recommends to stop using the product immediately. To get the vehicle repaired for free, contact 1-800-348-0751.

This product is sold nationwide and at Walmart stores. See the full list of recalls HERE.

Fisher Price recall (Source: CPSC)

