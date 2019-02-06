Mississippi father taken into custody, 2-year-old found safe after issued Amber Alert

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Joe Quincy McCord has been taken into police custody after surrendering himself to Mobile police Tuesday night, and 2-year-old Genesis Makayla McCord has been found safe.
According to Pascagoula police, McCord first said he gave the child to someone to bring to Pascagoula PD headquarters, but Pascagoula police initially did not have the child. But, the child is now in Mobile police custody.
EVENTS LEADING UP TO MCCORD’S ARREST
Pascagoula police first started searching for McCord after learning he had shot and killed his estranged wife at Bandywood Apartments and taken the little girl around 5:15 p.m.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Genesis.
Genesis is described as a black female, 2 feet tall, unknown weight with brown eyes and black hair. Joe is described as a black 28-year-old male, 5’9″, 220 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.
Police believed McCord was on his way to Alabama because he is from the Prichard, Alabama area. He was driving a 2018 gold Ford Fusion with Alabama tags.
Before his capture, police considered him armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.