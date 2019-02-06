Fallen Huntsville Police Officer honored

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department are honoring one of their fallen officers. On April 9th of last year Officer Keith Earle died in a car crash.
Officer Earle worked at the North Precinct for 26 years as a member of the Huntsville Police Department. Although he’s gone, his life and legacy will never be forgotten especially after Wednesday’s special tribute.
“It’s an honor to know that my husband is being recognized for his service in the community,” said Tarsha Earle.
Widow Tarsha Earle was joined with family, friends and her husband’s former co-workers where an honor chair was presented to the Huntsville Police Department to remember fallen Officer Keith Earle.
“The loss for us of course it hurts, but when we have things such as this to remember him by, it enables us to take these memories and cherish those times,” said Earle.
The honor chair was made by a non-profit organization in Texas. Members travel the country paying their respect to fallen officers.
The commander of the North Precinct, Captain Rice worked with Officer Earle for 23 years and he knows the perfect place for the chair.
“We’re going to keep it in our roll call room as a constant reminder of the life and legacy of Officer Earle,” said Captain Jeffrey B. Rice Sr.
Officer Earle’s wife hopes Wednesday’s ceremony will impact more than just the Huntsville Police Department.
“I hope that the citizens will also remember that they’re here to do a job and that we all want to see them make it back home,” said Earle.
This was just one of several ceremonies that are taking place all of this year to remember officer Earle. In March there’s going to be a memorial in Washington D.C. There’s also going to be memorials in the state of Alabama and in the city of Huntsville.
