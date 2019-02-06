Explosion in San Francisco causes large fire, 5 people missing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WAFF) - Four large San Francisco buildings caught fire Wednesday afternoon, after an explosion that occurred near San Francisco’s inner Richmond District, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
According to the California newspaper, the incident was reported just after 1:30 p.m. near the intersection Geary Boulevard and Parker Avenue, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
A third-party crew was doing fiber optic work underground in front of Hong Kong Lounge II when they hit a gas line, according to NBC Bay Area.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports the five people unaccounted for are members of a construction crew, according to the Fire Department.
