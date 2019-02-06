Deer struck by car in highway runs to Marshall County hospital

It happened late in the afternoon on January 31st. a deer was struck on the highway outside Marshall Medical Center North. It then ran straight to the hospital and the front door. The motion sensor opened the first set of doors so the deer came in but the tile floor made it difficult for the deer to gain footing. The poor animal then saw someone coming and darted toward the newspaper racks. The Advertiser Gleam’s rack stood strong but the Arab Tribune’s rack fell victim to the deer. Calls were made to the Arab police department who came to help as employees sought to keep the second set of doors shut to keep the deer from entering the hospital itself. Fortunately no one was hurt in the ordeal.