Decatur Police hosts free self defense class for women

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The Decatur Police Department will be offering its first RAD (Rape Aggression Defense) Training Course to provide crucial safety information that could prevent a possible assault.
Instruction will be divided into three training sessions on February 18, 20, and 22.
Hosted in three-hour blocks by Sgt. Atchley and Ofc. Bradley from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Decatur Police Training Center, each class will be hands-on as participants will actively practice the strategies of self-defense tactics and techniques. Gym attire is requested.
There is no cost to attend the training. The course will be capped at 20 attendees.
The information form must be completed as part of the registration process.
The attendees will be contacted by February 14, by either Sgt. Atchley or Ofc. Bradley.
These classes may be considered physically demanding by some, but women of all abilities are encouraged to register.
“One of the most frequently asked questions we receive at the PD is about self-defense training for women. We are thrilled to provide this educational opportunity as a public service and look forward to instructing many more classes,” says instructor Sgt. Atchley.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in three women in the United States has experienced sexual violence involving physical contact.
