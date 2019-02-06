Calhoun Community College launches 5-week training program for construction industry CDL Drivers

This grant funding will allow Calhoun’s Workforce Solutions (CWS) team to provide a free 5-week, 200-hour training course that will prepare students to obtain a Construction Industry CDL. “Students enrolled in the course will learn to operate trucks pulling trailers such as lowboys, dump trucks, and concrete mixing trucks. Upon successful completion, students will receive a Class A or B automatic license which is required in the construction industry,” commented Donna Bass, CWS Project Manager, CDL and Online Continuing Education.