Bank releases jail food money to Marshall County court system

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A bank has now filed suit in Marshall county asking to be released from liability in a dispute over jail food money with the sheriff’s office.
The bank has now moved the money from the bank to the court system and wants a judge to settle the dispute and distribute the money."
Citizens Bank and Trust has now filed an interpleader complaint against former Sheriff Scott Walls and current Sheriff Phil Sims. Bank attorneys say the bank has no adverse relationship with either men but both men have competing interests for the money.
Attorneys say they're asking the court to accept the money and distribute the funds how they see fit.
The complaint states former Sheriff Scott Walls set up three accounts last September in the name of the sheriff's office as Food For Prisoners Account, Food Service Account, and Municipal Prisoner Fund. The accounts totaled $23,447.76.
This latest filing deals with a lawsuit filed last week by former Sheriff Scott Walls asking a Montgomery judge to decide if he should be allowed to keep the jail food money from those accounts.
Sheriff Phil Sims says he is consulting an attorney and they are discussing their options at this time.
As of now a hearing date has not been set.
Attempts to reach Scott Walls were unsuccessful.
