Astronauts attending world premier of “Searching for Skylab” at Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Skylab astronauts Dr. Ed Gibson and U.S. Marine Col. (Ret.) Jack Lousma will join the world premiere of the documentary, “Searching for Skylab,” Friday, Feb. 8, at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s National Geographic Theater.
Gibson, who flew aboard Skylab 4, and Lousma, Skylab 2’s pilot and a space shuttle commander, are featured in the documentary about the first U.S. space station.
Friday’s event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a showing of “Apogee of Fear,” a science fiction short film made in space by Richard Garriott, a video game developer and entrepreneur who made a paid civilian trip to the International Space Station in 2008.
“Searching for Skylab” premieres after the short film, and a panel discussion featuring Skylab engineers and astronauts, historians and the directors of “Searching for Skylab immediately follows.
Dr. Gibson and Col. Lousma will be available to sign autographs for a fee after the panel discussion, and author David Hitt, space historian and author, and Dwight Steven-Boniecki, one of the film’s directors, will hold a book signing.
Tickets for this premiere event are $45. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and light hors d’oeuvres are included in the ticket price.
A cash bar will be available. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
