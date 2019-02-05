Very warm week with scattered showers likely

Happy Tuesday! No need for a sweatshirt or jacket today, but you may want to grab that umbrella just in case!
Scattered showers are out there this morning, but they are nothing significant. These light showers will be off and on through the middle of the day today, with the best chances for those to the west of I-65. Those showers should stay light. The other story of the day will be the warmth! The warmer than normal temperatures will continue the next several days, and we could even have a chance at record warmth by Thursday.
Each day from today through Thursday will see temperatures near or above 70 degrees. However, it will be a gloomy stretch of weather with scattered showers all three days. The best chances for rain look to stay to our north and west. Wednesday and Thursday will both have a shot at breaking the daily high temperature record. While it looks warm the next three days, temperatures will plummet back to normal by the end of the week. Temperatures will be into the upper mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Low temperatures on Saturday morning will likely be below freezing.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
