Very warm week with scattered showers likely

Each day from today through Thursday will see temperatures near or above 70 degrees. However, it will be a gloomy stretch of weather with scattered showers all three days. The best chances for rain look to stay to our north and west. Wednesday and Thursday will both have a shot at breaking the daily high temperature record. While it looks warm the next three days, temperatures will plummet back to normal by the end of the week. Temperatures will be into the upper mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Low temperatures on Saturday morning will likely be below freezing.