Unseasonably warm temperatures, scattered showers in the forecast

(WAFF) - Scattered rain showers and even some thunder will be possible before midnight tonight, temperatures will stay very warm in the 60s with patchy, ddense fog possible by Wednesday’s morning commute.
Unseasonably warm and potentially record breaking temperatures in the lower 70s are expected on Wednesday with some light, scattered rain possible off and on through the day.
Winds from the south will increase by Thursday morning with more record highs forecast in the low to middle 70s. Rain will be possible earlier in the day and will become more widespread by Thursday night as a cold front moves through.
Rain showers will end Friday morning with cooler air in tow, highs only be in the 40s for Friday afternoon.
More seasonal air returns for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s, scattered rain showers are likely on Sunday.
