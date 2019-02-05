Teacher repeatedly punches student, 14, in Georgia classroom brawl

CLAYTON CO., GA (WSB/CNN) - An Atlanta-area school district says it is investigating after a teacher got into a fight with a high school student. The altercation was captured on cell phone video.
The video shows a football coach at Charles R. Drew High School punching a student in class Friday. The teen's legal guardian, Yaquanda Lucas, called it hard to watch.
The coach's face is blurred in the footage because he hasn't been charged with a crime.
"That didn't look like restraining him to me, it looked like you beat my child," Lucas said.
She says she's the godmother for the 14-year-old student, who WSB is not identifying. Medical documents from Lucas showed the punches led to a concussion.
"My child hasn't been sleeping well, he hasn't been eating well," she said. "He complains about headaches."
Before the punches during English class, the video shows the student throwing a desk. Lucas says the football coach supervising the class made a joke about the student's stocking cap that also involved his recently deceased mother.
"He had his hat on and his stocking, and he said the teacher said, 'Quit cutting up your momma's stockings and wearing them on your head,'" she said. "He said he was picking on him, trying to make the class laugh, and that made him upset."
Lucas also says her child suffers from mental health issues, and district officials are aware of it.
"I don't excuse him throwing the chair," she said. "There's a way to handle these kind of kids, and that's not the way that you do it."
The school district would not say if the student or the teacher will face any disciplinary action. A Clayton County Schools spokesperson said the matter remains under investigation, and they could not comment further.
