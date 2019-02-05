Nearly $23K in counterfeit cash seized in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriffs' Office has announced a huge counterfeiting bust.
Investigators seized $4,400 cash and nearly $23,000 in counterfeit bills while executing a search warrant at a residence on Tuesday. A vehicle was also seized.
“This is a big problem in the county. Check your bills! Look for watermark, magnetic strip, compare to other bills,” the investigators said on social media.
Billy Howell, 47, of Elkmont, who arrested Monday, will face additional charges. Investigators say the arrest warrants on all additional charges will take time.
