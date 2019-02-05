$4 million lottery winner almost threw ticket away

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFF) -A Kentucky man who often plays Tennessee Lottery games is relieved he double-checked his “Gigantic Jumbo Bucks” ticket this week. Turns out what he first thought was a non-winner was worth a whopping four million dollars.
“I scratched it and thought it wasn’t a winner, so I threw it in the back of my truck,” said Sean Winn of Greenville, Kentucky. “Then I tried to enter it into ‘Play It Again!’ and found out it was a winner.”
The Tennessee Lottery’s Play It Again! program allows players to enter non-winning instant tickets into drawings for cash prizes. Since the program only accepts non-winning instant tickets, Sean’s entry wasn’t accepted—which is why he checked it again and realized it was a winner.
Sean, who works at a Kentucky state park and visits Tennessee often, said he was still in shock and isn’t sure yet what he will do with the prize.
He purchased the lucky ticket at Riley’s Market, 5124 Hwy. 431 N., in Springfield, Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.