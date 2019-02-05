Marshall County man gets 40 years in child porn case

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Marshall County man was sentenced on Monday to 40 years behind bars on child possession and production charges.
Kenneth Wayne Ennis was convicted of the charges last December.
Ennis was charged in 2015 after his lost cellphone was found at a Boaz convenience store.
Clerks hoped to get the phone to its owner but then notified police after finding images of children.
