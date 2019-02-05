Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for card skimming suspects

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies are seaching for card skimming suspects that are involved in an “elaborate” ATM cash out scheme.
The Sheriff’s Office identified this man and vehicle as part of the skimming ring. The Sheriff’s Office believes multiple suspects are involved.
They’ve allegedly been attaching card skimmers to ATM’s and gas pumps in the Marshall County area. Two suspects are allegedly attaching the skimmers and then using stolen debit card information to make cash withdrawals from banks.
The Sheriff’s Office tells WAFF 48 News that two banks in Marshall County have been targeted so far. Right now deputies aren’t sure if these suspects are local to Marshall County or just traveling through the area. One of the suspects was recorded wearing an Arabian Knights baseball hat. The suspects may also be connected to similar schemes in Tuscaloosa County and Lawrenceville, GA.
The Sheriff’s Office also included pictures of what a gas pump modified with a skimmer may look like.
If you know anything about these suspects please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
