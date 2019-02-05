Madison County schools avoid widespread flu

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health just updated its flu map, and it shows just how widespread the flu is this season.
The dark blue areas show areas with widespread flu activity. You can see north Alabama is entirely shaded in dark blue. The light blue areas show districts with lab-confirmed cases. Mobile is the only district colored white, showing it has no significant flu activity.
Last week, schools across north Alabama shut down to sanitize schools.
But Madison County School leaders say they’ve managed to avoid widespread flu within their district. They say 440 students out of more than 18,000 students are out sick. That’s less than 2 percent.
It’s also important to note that not all of those sick calls are because of the flu.
Right now, four schools are dealing with increased flu absences right now: Central Elementary, Endeavor Elementary, Moores Mill Intermediate and Meridianville Middle.
Some school leaders are taking matters into their own hands to keep their schools as germ-free as possible.
Monrovia Middle School’s principal tweeted that the library is a “high touch” environment, and asked for donations, like Clorox wipes, to help the schools stay clean.
Those Clorox Wipes fit into the Madison County School plan to keep kids from getting sick.
A big part of that is wiping down “touch points," like door knobs, light switches, desks, and tables.
Another way school systems are preventing the spread of flu, is by having students eat lunch in their classrooms. The four schools we mentioned earlier is enforcing that flu prevention policy now.
Madison County School leaders do say they are doing everything they can to keep kids healthy, but at this point, closing school is not on the table.
WAFF 48 News has checked in with Madison and Huntsville City Schools for flu levels there, but haven’t heard back yet.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.