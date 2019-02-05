Huntsville church helps people in Venezuelan humanitarian crisis

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There is an ongoing struggle for leadership in Venezuela. Caught in the middle of the political unrest are the people. Some are reportedly living in deplorable conditions. Members of a church here in Huntsville are doing what they can to help Venezuelan families impacted by the humanitarian crisis.
We went to Trinity United Methodist Church in Huntsville to see how their members are being impacted and getting involved.
For almost a month members of Trinity United Methodist Church have spent time and money collecting supplies to help people in Venezuela impacted by their governments harsh treatment.
“Venezuela is pretty close to our hearts here at Trinity. Two of our clergy members Lucy and Hur Morales are Venezuelan and they have brought to our attention what’s been going on there for years now, so they have really encouraged us and asked us to step up and reach out to our brothers and sisters in a different country in a way that’s been very powerful for us,” said the minister of outreach, Miriam Smith Klose.
Members of the church have donated hundreds of items and it’s the essentials like medicine, chicken and rice that the people of Venezuela will need. Hundreds of families have gotten involved by making a donation and even kids are doing their part by writing inspiring and colorful letters.
“We have notes, we have people collecting donations, we’ll have people putting the crates together in a couple days,” said Smith Klose.
So far,it’s estimated that the members have collected two tons worth of items and as of right now they’re finished collecting donations.
