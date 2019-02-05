Limestone County to pay $50K for unpaid sheriff’s office labor

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Monday, the Limestone County Commission voted to approve a deal with the U.S. Department of Labor that will result in nearly $50 thousand of back pay to sheriff’s office employees.
The agreement stems from a complaint filed with the department, citing unpaid work from May 1, 2016 through April 30, 2018.
The department investigated, and found the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office owed money to 126 employees for their work at the annual sheriff’s rodeo and post-shift courthouse work.
In all, the commission will be paying $49,968.52 to the employees.
Limestone County Commission Attorney Mark Maclin said the department presented the commission with its findings, including the hours of wages owed to the employees.
“We then proceeded with negotiating with them as to what might, what we felt was a more accurate number of hours. We were able to reach a compromise in that regard,” he said.
Maclin said the agreement reflects fair compensation for the work, but also there was no intent on behalf of the sheriff’s office to violate wage and hour laws.
The money is set to come out of the county budget, and Commission Chairman Collin Daly said it will have little impact.
“Number one is, this will not effect any service we provide to any of our people, or nothing. This is not going to affect us in any which way. We’re going to keep going as great as we always have been,” Daly said.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Stephen Young said the office believes it did not violate any wage or hour laws, but said the agreement was the best way for all parties to move forward.
“We’ve never asked an employee to work and told them they couldn’t be paid for it, in writing or in person, that’s not been done," he said.
“We’re very fortunate in this department to have a lot of people with a spirit of volunteerism. Who go out to things in the community, events, youth mentor camps where people volunteer.”
Young said beginning in 2018, the office implemented a volunteer form, along with memos, to ensure employees know the rodeo is optional. He said the office will also ensure employees know how to properly fill out overtime paperwork for payment.
The DOL also found a violation involving the sheriff’s office in December 2000, but did not include that in the financial compensation portion of the agreement.
