Jury hears from doctors, listens to jailhouse call in Marc Stone trial

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Doctors told a jury that a Huntsville man was having hallucinations and delusional thoughts when he killed his wife and son in their home.
Marc Stone’s capital murder trial entered its second week at the Madison County courthouse.
Stone says he was insane at the time of the 2013 killings and suffering from a psychotic break.
Three doctors testified that they diagnosed Stone with schizophrenia.
Prosecutors pointed out that doctors evaluated Stone several years after the crimes.
On Tuesday morning, the prosecution and defense will each give their closing arguments.
Jacque Reeves is a true crime and history writer who has been sitting in on the trial, as she does on other high-profile murder cases.
“There doesn’t seem to be any real motive for the murders. There wasn’t any domestic violence. There wasn’t any marital disharmony, no problems within the family. Like everyone else, I’m interested in knowing why,” she said.
Stone’s defense team had three experts testify that he was legally insane when he killed his wife and son, suffering from hallucinations and delusional thoughts due to schizophrenia.
“There are two things the defense- not the state but the defense-has to prove. Number one is that their client has a severe mental disease or defect. The second thing they have to prove is that because of the severe mental disease or defect, the defendant didn’t understand the nature, quality or wrongfulness of his actions. He did not know right from wrong,” explained WAFF legal expert, attorney Mark McDaniel.
Stone’s defense attorneys admit that he strangled his wife, Krista, and strangled and drowned his seven-year-old son Zachary but argue that his mental illness prevented him from understanding what he was doing.
Police found the victims’ bodies inside the couple's home in south Huntsville. Stone's young daughters were also in the home but weren't hurt.
Stone then drove the girls to his parents’ house in Leeds and then went to the Leeds PD where he confessed.
It's taken six years for the case to get to trial as different evaluations were done to determine Stone’s mental state and his competency.
A judge deemed him fit to stand trial and now, a jury is getting ready to determine his fate.
Dr. James Merikangas from the Washington, D. C. area, was the last expert to testify for the defense.
He’s a psychiatry specialist and a professor of neurology and psychology.
He met with Stone in January 2016 and spent an hour with Stone, calling him “very strange.”
He also viewed Stone’s confession to Huntsville investigators. The video recording was also played for the jury last week.
Stone showed no emotion in the footage, which Merikangas says is one of key features in schizophrenia.
He also told the jury that Stone has been having auditory hallucinations since the age 15, which he thinks are the voice of God.
As for the murders of his wife and son, Merikangas says Stone suffered a psychotic break and was “no longer able to contain the urge to do what he did” and felt is was something he had to do.
“I think the plan was to join them in heaven,” Merikangas said.
Stone also made comments that he lit candles in his house after the killings because of the “smell of death” and bought new clothes at Walmart because of the “smell of death,” but Merikangas says an “olfactory hallucination” which can only be explained by mental illness
He diagnosed Stone with schizophrenia.
Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard pointed out that Merikangas evaluated Stone three years after the fact and that a psychiatrist at the state mental hospital said Stone has a major depressive disorder. Aleah Dixon took the stand Tuesday afternoon as the prosecution presented rebuttal evidence.
She was Krista’s best friend and the last person she talked to before she was killed.
Dixon spent time with Krista in Dothan, where Dixon lives and where Krista is originally from, and in Huntsville.
She said the Stones had a normal household and married life, would cook and eat together, watch movies, and that Marc and Krista had a good marriage and were involved in their kids’ lives.
Krista never said anything negative about her husband, Dixon said.
She also told the court that the family was very involved in their church.
Dixon spent the weekend before the murders at their Huntsville.
She said the only thing that stuck out to her was that before they went to church, Marc was doing dishes and playing heavy metal music which was out of the ordinary. Before that, he played Christian music or scores from musicals. Dixon never thought he was mentally ill, she added.
The couple’s former youth minister and longtime friend also took the stand and he said he spoke to Marc Stone the day before the murders, but did not think there was anything concerning or alarming about his mental health.
Finally, the prosecution played a record jailhouse phone call Stone had with his father in August of 2014 as a contrast to the defense’s insanity claims.
Marc was talking about visit that day with a doctor, one of the three experts who conducted mental evaluations on him.
The two had normal banter back and forth. Stone briefly talked about visiting with the doctor and said “he was nice.”
They laughed and joked with each other and reminisced, and even talked about what Stone ate and where he went in the jail.
Jacque Reeves weighed in on the testimony, saying: “I think the jury is going to have a hard time trying to decide guilt or innocence in this case because there doesn’t seem to be any real reason for it or any motive for it. Of course, he’s claiming insanity. That’s something that’s very hard to prove in a court of law.”
The courtroom has been packed with relatives from Stone’s side of the family and his wife’s side.
“I feel horrible for both families. They’ve lost someone forever and it’s hard for them to ever get past that. And then you see the attorneys who are fighting with everything they have, for him and against him, so there’s a lot of emotion in the courtroom and a lot bouncing around, and you can’t help but feel the tension all around you,” Reeves stated.
She doesn’t know yet if she will be writing about the Stone case, adding: “It’s really hard for me to write about the death of a child. It’s something that’s just about impossible for me to get through. It remains to be seen. Seeing the autopsy photos was pretty tragic.”
She is interested to see what the jury decides.
“This is going to be one of the most interesting cases ever, probably, from Madison County,” Reeves said. “We all want to understand why people do what they do.”
The prosecution and defense will make their closing arguments in the morning before turning the case over to the jury to begin deliberations.
