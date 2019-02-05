Huntsville man killed in Limestone County wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash Monday morning claimed the life of a Huntsville man.
Alabama State Troopers say 30-year-old Julian Santoyo was killed when the 1995 Honda Civic he was driving collided with a 2002 Chevrolet pickup. Santoyo was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he later died.
The driver of the pickup was also taken to the hospital with injuries.
The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Zehner Road, about seven miles west of Athens.
