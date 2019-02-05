Hartselle nonprofit’s storage unit hit by burglars; thousands stolen

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) - Thieves broke into a storage unit and walked away with thousands of dollars worth of goods that belonged to a local nonprofit. Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Hartselle makes beds for children in need all across the Tennessee Valley. During the weekend, burglars got away with over $2,800 worth of supplies.
Mattresses, homemade quilts and sheets to tools like sanders and drill presses were all taken.
The local chapters founder made the costly discovery Saturday.
Locally, the organization has been around for a year. Since June they have made over 100 beds for children with more than 100 others on the waiting list.
“You don’t know what you did. You don’t know what kind of situation these kids are in that you were able to slow the process down of getting them off of the floor," said Beau Goss, a volunteer who works with the organization.
Goss told WAFF 48 that while this slows them down it will not stop their work. “Our ultimate goal is that no kid sleeps on the floor in our town - that’s the slogan for whole corporate business. So, yeah, we’re not stopping. We’re going to keep rock-n-rollin'," said Goss.
They posted their misfortune on Facebook and got a lot of attention and help from the community.
Lowe’s of Hartselle, a former partner with the organization, gave them some tools and lumber before their next build Saturday, February 9.
“It’s just a hump in the road that we will get over. After many prayers things can be turned into a great blessing," said Goss.
There is no word on who made have broken into their unit. If you know anything, you’re asked to contact police immediately.
Also, you can donate to the organization by contacting them through their Facebook page.
