Temperatures in the 60s Monday, cold font to move through Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Cloud cover will continue to build in this evening with very warm overnight lows near 50 degrees.
Unseasonably warm and unsettled weather is expected for the week ahead with daily chances for rain.
Rain showers will begin to pop up around mid-morning on Monday with highs temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and mostly cloudy skies, showers will continue periodically throughout the day.
Tuesday will be war again with more scattered rain and highs near 70 degrees, you will notice a lot more humidity making for a sticky afternoon.
Wednesday has our best chance of seeing and isolated thunderstorms with highs near 70 degrees again.
Thursday has more chances for scattered rain and storms before a cold front will move through knocking down temperatures back into the 40s and 50s by next weekend.
