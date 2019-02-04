Pregnant real estate agent found stabbed to death in NY

NEW YORK (WABC/CNN) - A search is underway for a suspect after a five months pregnant woman was fatally stabbed in Queens.
She has been identified as 35-year-old Jennifer Irogoyen, a real estate broker who also loved to dance and taught Zumba classes.
Police were called 1 a.m. Sunday to a bloody and gruesome scene.
Irogoyen was found in the building’s vestibule, savagely and fatally stabbed in the neck and body.
Officials confirmed she and her fetus were both pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said they are searching for her boyfriend.
"She was a sweetheart. She was a very nice girl, very nice girl. I didn't have no worries with her. Paid her rent on time. She was a good person, very good person," said Lisa Ramos, the building superintendent.
Detectives are searching for surveillance video in hopes of catching the killer.
She apparently had another child, 8 years old, who is staying with a grandmother.
The building superintendent said there was blood in the victim's apartment as well as at the entrance to the building.
"I was shocked. I was really shocked, really shocked," Ramos said.
