Ozark police investigating after body found in pond

OZARK, AL (WSFA) - The Ozark Police Department is investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a pond Sunday.
According to police, around 4:25 a.m. officers and medics were called to the area of Stratford Drive after a body was found in a pond. Officials recovered a white male from the water and transported his body to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.
Police say an autopsy will be conducted within the next 48 hours to determine the cause of death. Investigators are interviewing the victim’s friends and family members to help determine his travel history.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Anyone with any information about this event is urged to contact the Ozark Police Department at 334-774-5111 or 334-774-2644.
