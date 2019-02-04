Marshall County burned dog recovering

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - An update on Sky, the dog set on fire in Marshall County last fall. Sky is still staying at a veterinary hospital, recovering from a serious wound on her leg.
But, volunteers who work with her, say the dog is doing better and should be able to go home soon.
Progress has been slower than they wanted, but the Advertiser Gleam reports that Sky is being spoiled rotten as she improves.
To read more about Sky’s recovery at the Advertiser Gleam click here.
