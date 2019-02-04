Limestone County man set to go on trial for attempted murder

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The trial of a man accused in a two state crime spree that ended with a tense stand-off in Limestone County happens today.
Casey White is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and burglary.
Investigators say this all started in December of 2015 when White broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home, killed her dog, held her and two other people at gunpoint, then chased after them, shooting when they escaped.
Police say after that, he stole a car from a home on Looney Road, tried to hijack a trucker at gunpoint at a rest stop off I-65 in Tennessee, then shot another woman he was trying to carjack.
After a high speed chase on I-65, investigators say White ditched the stolen car in a field, and held a gun to his head as police surrounded him.
His surrender was caught on dash-cam.
A week after his arrest, investigators say White told them his only regret was not killing his ex-girlfriend and himself, and that he would do that if he was ever released.
Read more at The News Courier.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.