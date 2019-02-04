Jackson County considers consolidation of eight polling locations to save money

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Voters in eight precincts of Jackson County may soon be finding a new place to vote in their next election.
The county commission is looking to consolidate polling locations.
County officials say the goal is to move small smaller precincts into larger ones and therefore save money."
Under a new proposal, smaller precincts such as the one in Larkinsville could be closed while larger ones like the one in Princeton at the fire hall could be getting bigger.
Under the plan, Larkinsville would move to the Limrock Fire Hall, Holly Springs would move to the Pleasant Grove Community Center but the largest change would be for the Princeton Fire Hall which would receive voters from Bishop Store, Estill Fork, Hambrick, Trenton, Hollytree, and Garth.
Chairman Tim Guffey estimates consolidation of the eight locations would save 16-thousand dollars at each election. He says it's about meeting the needs with a shrinking revenue stream.
“Ever since the in lieu of tax money has dropped, the TVA in lieu of taxes, we’re having to look at everything we’re doing to see how we can cut costs and try to save the taxpayers as much money as we can. The in lieu of tax cut that we took this year is going to be about 400-thousand dollars so we are going to have to start looking at ways to offset that cost,” said Chairman Guffey.
The commission is expected to take the issue up for a vote next Monday night.
