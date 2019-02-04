Huntsville man falls through ceiling after reportedly trying to hide from police

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -A Huntsville man fell through the ceiling, after he reportedly tried to hide from authorities.
According to authorities, the man is the boyfriend of a tenant at L.R. Patton Housing Project off Seminole Drive in west Huntsville.
Police say the man was staying with his girlfriend at the apartment, but he was asked to leave by Huntsville Housing authorities since his name was not on the lease.
After the man refused to leave, Huntsville Housing Authority contacted Huntsville Police Department to serve a trespassing warrant.
Once Huntsville Police arrived on the scene, authorities say the man crawled into the ceiling of an apartment next door and fell through the ceiling.
Authorities say debris from the fall, hit the person living in that apartment.
The resident was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Police believe the only injury the suspect sustained from the incident is a broken arm.
