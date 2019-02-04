Huge turnout for Huntsville’s prescription drug take back program

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - 360 pounds! That's the weight of the prescription drugs Huntsville Police collected in its drug depository the last quarter of 2018.
The depository was first placed in the Public Safety Complex on Wheeler Avenue in 2016. So far more than 3,500 pounds of unused and unwanted prescription drugs have been collected.
Huntsville Police released the last quarter results and on average almost 60 people use this drop box every month. The official policy is no questions asked, but some items aren't allowed like inhalers, aerosol cans and prescription creams.
The goal is to get all of the other drugs out of your home that someone might abuse and keep the medications and pills out of landfills which can make their way into the water system.
“By providing this service and having it available for people, they can get rid of those medications. Take that opportunity away and take care of your loved ones, take care of your children, take care of your household," said Lt. Johnson.
Lieutenant Johnson says they place all of the collected pills in an incinerator and they’re burned. The reason there are some restrictions on the items allowed, is because not every item can be burned. If you have any prescription drugs you’re not using you can bring them down here on Wheeler Street.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.