Guntersville proposes sales tax increase for capital need projects, schools

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Guntersville city leaders are eyeing the idea of increasing the sales tax.
The proposed one-cent sales tax would benefit not only the city but also the school system as well.
Guntersville leaders say the new tax would be earmarked only for capital improvement projects and not for salaries or anything from the general fund.
Mayor Leigh Dollar says the city would get the money for five years, then a half cent would go to the schools to help build a new high school.
If the school is not built then no funds would go to the schools.
Dollar says the city has many immediate needs such as road resurfacing and an estimated seven and one-half million dollars in improvements for recreation.
“We need to make some improvements to all our facilities at the rec center and that would allow us to do that. We definitely need a new recycling center. We’ve outgrown the one we have. At some point in the future we are going to need fire station three,” said Dollar.
The ordinance is expected to be put on first reading tonight and could be passed at their next meeting on Feb. 18.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.