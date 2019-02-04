A few showers today, temperatures above average for most of the week

Good Monday, Tennessee Valley! Another warm day is in store. Temperatures are already way above average this morning, and by this afternoon highs will climb into the 60s. Showers possible today, but rain coverage will stay small today and tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be another warm day. Highs will reach near 70 degrees.
Wednesday will include more rain with another warm afternoon. Highs are expected to stay close to 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday night will feature a cold front passing through the area and rain chances elevate during the night into Friday. After the front, temperatures drop back to reality, with highs int he lower 50s. The weekend will be mostly dry with clouds clearing a bit. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.