Dense fog likely overnight

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Rain showers will continue to be isolated through the evening with mild low temperatures falling into the upper 50s.
A few showers may linger overnight but areas of dense fog will likely cause some issues for the Tuesday morning commute, slow down and make sure to have your headlights on! Tuesday will be warm again with more widely scattered rain and highs near 70 degrees, you will notice a lot more humidity making for a sticky afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday have our best chance of seeing any isolated thunderstorms with highs near 70 degrees again.
The high temperature record for Huntsville may be in jeopardy on Thursday as highs will be in the lower 70s, the current record is 73°. Thursday has more chances for scattered rain and storms before a cold front will move through knocking down temperatures back into the 40s and 50s by next weekend.
