Bob Hembree Jr. sells Chevy dealership

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Another major change for general motors here locally. After more than 60 years, the Hembree family is out of the Chevy business.
Bob Hembree Jr. sold his Guntersville car dealership to a group based in Hoover.
The dealership has been a fixture in Marshall county politics almost as long as it’s been selling cars.
Hembree Junior, his father, and TC Crain all had a role in the dealership, and all three have been Guntersville’s mayor at one point.
To read more about the history of the dealership, and what’s next, check out the latest edition of the Advertiser Gleam here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.