All she wanted was a Saints Super Bowl party, instead she got this t-shirt

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -This might be worse than getting socks for Christmas.
Cambree Culotta turned four on Sunday, and according to her mother Brittany, she only had one wish.
Cambree wanted a Saints Super Bowl party.
Well, everyone knows the no-call meant no Super Bowl.
Brittany decided instead to make her daughter a t-shirt that would show her disappointment.
According to Brittany, they still threw a Black and Gold party and had a great day, but she couldn’t resist the opportunity.
