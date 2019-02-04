Albertville man accepts murder plea deal for death of a three year old

By Stephen McLamb | February 4, 2019 at 5:50 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 5:50 PM

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - An Albertville man will spend twenty years behind bars in the beating death of a three year old.

Sebastian Diego Sebastian avoided a possible death penalty sentence after making a deal to plead guilty to murder.

Sebastian was originally indicted on charges of capital murder.

Sebastian was arrested at his home in late 2016 after the girl was taken to a local hospital and doctors suspected child abuse.

She later died at a Birmingham hospital.

