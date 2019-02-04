Alabama Senator Richard Shelby updates Huntsville city leaders on what’s going on in Washington

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama Senator Richard Shelby provided an update to Huntsville city leaders on what’s currently going on in Washington. He addressed city leaders at a breakfast held at the Von Braun Center North Hall Monday morning.
Sen. Shelby touched several different topics, but the government shutdown took center stage.
“I think it’s silly. Nobody wins in a government shutdown,” said Shelby. He informed city leaders that he is apart of the negotiations to keep the government opened.
The shutdown happened after Republicans and Democrats could not come to an agreement on how to fund President Trumps border wall.
Sen. Shelby said he believes we need a more comprehensive approach to border security. The senator mentioned that he has requested experts from the border to come to Washington to inform government leaders about what they would need to keep the borders safe and secure.
“Is it a combination of a fence and a barrier? Or is it more people on the ground? Is it technology? Is it all of that?” said Shelby.
Shelby also addressed how the City of Huntsville is doing. Saying the city “is on fire," and that we have the leadership and technology. He mentioned that congress is trying their best to make Huntsville’s footprint even bigger.
Sen. Shelby took questions from the audience. The first, asked his opinions on legislation that would prevent a government shutdown from happening. Shelby answered saying he would be interested in seeing how that could work but, everyone in congress, “should do our jobs.”
Shelby also took the time to update city leaders on building a federal courthouse in Huntsville. He said that one is coming, “soon.” The project is in the design phase and they are working on getting the money together. He says he thinks construction could start in about a year.
