Wet weather in the week ahead, cold front predicted Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The weekend ends with temperatures peaking in the lower 60 with increasing clouds.
The first half of the work week will continue to have warmer than average temperatures.
Highs will elevate into the mid 60s. Next week will also feature a wet pattern.
Monday jump starts the work week with a decent rain chance, and rain continues to be a possibility into next weekend.
A cold front projected to march through the area on Thursday.
The forecast models are a little inconsistent on how the temperatures will be affected, but it looks like after the front passes highs will be restored to seasonal temperatures.
