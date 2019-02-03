Very mild overnight with an unsettled week ahead

Unseasonably warm and unsettled weather is expected for the week ahead with daily chances for rain. Rain showers will begin to pop up around mid-morning on Monday with highs temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and mostly cloudy skies, showers will continue periodically throughout the day. Tuesday will be war again with more scattered rain and highs near 70 degrees, you will notice a lot more humidity making for a sticky afternoon. Wednesday has our best chance of seeing and isolated thunderstorms with highs near 70 degrees again.