Investigation underway in death of Madison County inmate

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Madison County inmate’s death.
Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells us 46-year-old David Cooper was taken to Huntsville Hospital overnight on Friday. He passed away from what was believed to be natural causes.
The sheriff’s office, however, is now investigating Cooper’s death.
Cooper’s remains are being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics to determine the exact cause of death.
Officers tell us Cooper was in the jail’s medical unit due to a pre-existing condition prior to his arrest for domestic violence in September.
