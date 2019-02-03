Cloudier, but warm today. Warm and wet for the upcoming work week

The warmer weather continues today as highs soar into the lower 60s by this afternoon. Clouds will hold on tight, so the sun will be MIA today. Temperatures stay warm overnight and only fall to 50 degrees.
Above average temperatures will be a nice change, but cooler weather returns at the end of the week. Afternoon highs stay in the 60s until towards the middle of the week. Rain also makes a comeback on Monday to jump-start the new work week. A cold front is expected to move through the area Thursday, and temperatures will return to the seasonal average for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Rain chances drop by the weekend.
